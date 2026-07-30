Choosing a new ultrasound system is all about balance. You need accurate diagnostic information quickly, a simplified yet intuitive user interface, and easy access to critical features, along with an ergonomic design and the latest technology. That's where Philips Affiniti 30 Elevate Plus comes in. Reliable, high-quality images every time, so routine scans don't require repetition or second-guessing. Effortless workflows with intuitive operation, so your team can deliver consistent results, regardless of experience level. Modular design with favorable ergonomics, so staff can handle high patient throughput with ease.