Radiology provides physicians with conclusive diagnostic images. But for children, undergoing an exam can be a stressful experience. Our Pediatric Coaching program is a holistic solution designed to help de-stress the patient and parent experience for children undergoing a diagnostic imaging procedure and is the latest addition to Philips’ Ambient Experience solutions.
Using gamification and buddy system techniques to prepare children and their parents beforehand, our new solution helps guide children through the MRI procedure to significantly enhance the patient experience. This can help increase the likelihood of first-time-right imaging as well as to reassure parents and empower the child with a positive care experience. Initially, Pediatric Coaching will provide support to children in their
MRI journey. This will be extended with the support for children during other diagnostic imaging exams, including CT.
In the Scan Buddy mobile app, the child playfully learns about the MRI procedure at home with help from the Ollie and friends characters. In the interactive game, the child will help Ollie undergo an MRI scan and learn the importance of lying still for a good picture. Also, kids can explore the MRI scanner themselves at home with Augmented Reality. At the hospital, the child meets up with Ollie and friends and a child life specialist at the KittenScanner in the waiting room. Letting children play with the miniature scanner allows them to discover how a scanner works. This can positively distract them from their fears and can help them feel more in control of the situation. And when it's time to have the scan, the child can again be accompanied into the bore of the scanner by Ollie and friends, with images projected using Ambient Experience In-Bore Connect technology (sold separately). The character’s familiar face and voice guides them throughout the examination.
The Pediatric Coaching program supports first-time-right successful scans of the vulnerable 4 to 8 years age group, using the least amount of sedatives necessary. This also helps to reassure parents and can empower the child with a positive healthcare experience.
