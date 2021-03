Notificare privind confidențialitatea

În cazul în care locuiți în SEE, datele dumneavoastră cu caracter personal pot fi transferate afiliaților sau furnizorilor noștri de servicii din țările din afara SEE care sunt recunoscute de Comisia Europeană ca furnizând un nivel corespunzător de protecție a datelor conform standardelor SEE (lista completă a acestor țări este disponibilă aici http://ec.europa.eu/justice/data-protection/international-transfers/adequacy/index_en.htm. Pentru transferuri din SEE către țările care nu sunt considerate corespunzătoare de către Comisia Europeană, precum Statele Unite ale Americii, am pus în aplicare măsuri corespunzătoare, precum Regulile corporatiste obligatorii privind datele clienților, ale furnizorilor și ale partenerilor de afaceri și/sau clauzele contractuale standard adoptate de către Comisia Europeană pentru protecția datelor dumneavoastră cu caracter personal. Puteți să obțineți o copie a acestor măsuri accesând link-ul de mai sus sau contactând privacy@philips.com

Philips sometimes sells a business or a part of a business to another company. Such a transfer of ownership could include the transfer of your personal data directly related to that business, to the purchasing company. All of our rights and obligations under our Privacy Notice are freely assignable by Philips to any of our affiliates, in connection with a merger, acquisition, restructuring, or sale of assets, or by operation of law or otherwise, and we may transfer your personal data to any of our affiliates, successor entities, or new owner.Data about your interactions and usage of the Philips digital channels such as social media, websites, emails, apps and connected product. This data may include: IP address, cookies, device information, communications you click on or tap, location details, websites you visit.

IT Providers These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided. Cloud Providers These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europa, SUA, America Latină, Tokyo sau Sydney si China. Master service Providers These providers deliver specific services for Master such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching). Payment These providers handle financial data in relation to online purchases, your program fee.

IT Providers These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided. Cloud Providers These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europa, SUA, America Latină, Tokyo sau Sydney si China. Master service Providers These providers deliver specific services for Master such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching). Payment These providers handle financial data in relation to online purchases, your program fee.

IT Providers These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided. Cloud Providers These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europa, SUA, America Latină, Tokyo sau Sydney si China. Master service Providers These providers deliver specific services for Master such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching). Payment These providers handle financial data in relation to online purchases, your program fee.

IT Providers These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided. Cloud Providers These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europa, SUA, America Latină, Tokyo sau Sydney si China. Master service Providers These providers deliver specific services for Master such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching). Payment These providers handle financial data in relation to online purchases, your program fee.

IT Providers These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided. Cloud Providers These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europa, SUA, America Latină, Tokyo sau Sydney si China. Master service Providers These providers deliver specific services for Master such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching). Payment These providers handle financial data in relation to online purchases, your program fee.

IT Providers These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided. Cloud Providers These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in Europa, SUA, America Latină, Tokyo sau Sydney si China. Master service Providers These providers deliver specific services for Master such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching). Payment These providers handle financial data in relation to online purchases, your program fee.

Master service Providers These providers deliver specific services for Master such ascalculating heart-age, providing coaching (only for apps that use coaching).