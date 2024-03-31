By Philips ∙ Featuring: Peggy Colbeck-Rochford, Dr. David HartMD, Kelsey Otte Mar 31, 2024 ∙ 3.10 min
Physicians’ Clinic of Iowa is a multi-specialty practice which serves many patients across Iowa and beyond. Integral to their radiography department is the Philips Radiography 7000 C - DigitalDiagnost C90. This system allows one to comfortably see more patients per day and decrease the time to diagnosis with innovative tools that help drive workflow efficiency.
“We went from an approximate 680 patients per month to nearly 1200 patients per month.” Peggy Colbeck-Rochford, Physicians Clinic of Iowa
Head of Imaging,
