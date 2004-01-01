Capsule Surveillance helps simplify complex workflows and makes patient monitoring insightful by continuous analysis of live, streaming medical data. Clinical surveillance facilitates proactive care by sending precise notifications to the healthcare team. These prompts help alleviate alarm fatigue by notifying the team of impending events, rather that notifying reactively after events have occurred.
Live, streaming patient data is available via virtually any browser-based device, to see multiple patients - with deep dive capability to see waveforms, trends, events, history, device settings and more. The Capsule Surveillance workstation view provides an alert list across multiple patients ordered by priority.
Anywhere access
Virtual ICU/telehealth
Capsule Surveillance helps to provide remote clinical oversight, based on live, streaming data with condition-specific, potentially clinically actionable alerts and vendor-neutral aggregated viewing of clinical data directly from devices, including waveforms and settings.
Mobile notifications
Integrating with smart phones, pagers, and VOIP phones, Capsule Surveillance supports the escalation of the Capsule smart notifications and source medical device alarms using IHE ACM/WCTP Interface (XML or text).
Specialty-focused care
Capsule Surveillance can utilize parameters and waveforms from ventilators, ECMO, CRRT, IABP and other devices. Capsule Surveillance can be tailored to help you watch for emergent and potentially actionable events that are most relevant for your patient population.
Virtual ICU/telehealth
Capsule Surveillance helps to provide remote clinical oversight, based on live, streaming data with condition-specific, potentially clinically actionable alerts and vendor-neutral aggregated viewing of clinical data directly from devices, including waveforms and settings.
Mobile notifications
Integrating with smart phones, pagers, and VOIP phones, Capsule Surveillance supports the escalation of the Capsule smart notifications and source medical device alarms using IHE ACM/WCTP Interface (XML or text).
Specialty-focused care
Capsule Surveillance can utilize parameters and waveforms from ventilators, ECMO, CRRT, IABP and other devices. Capsule Surveillance can be tailored to help you watch for emergent and potentially actionable events that are most relevant for your patient population.
