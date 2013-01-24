AsthmaPACK for Children

Căutare termeni
This just-for-kids kit makes learning fun with engaging cartoon characters and age-appropriate devices. Each kit contains a peak flow meter and spacer. An exciting storybook teaches kids how to correctly use these tools.
OptiChamber Diamond, the #1 pharmacy preferred brand of Spacer*
Take charge of your asthma instructional DVD
Personal Best Low Range Peak Flow Meter for monitoring symptoms
Carrying case for all-day availability
"Tucker Tackles Asthma" playful educational book
