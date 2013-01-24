Homepage
Philips – fă clic aici pentru a naviga la pagina principală

Căutare termeni

Nou
Avalon TOCO MP Transducer

Avalon M2734B

TOCO MP Transducer

Caută produse similare

The Toco MP Transducer includes maternal pulse measurement.

Contactează-ne

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand