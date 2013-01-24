Homepage
Avalon Fetal monitor

Avalon FM50

Fetal monitor

Avalon FM series fetal and maternal monitors are Philips first and only to offer automated coincidence detection (cross-channel verification) using Smart Pulse to measure fetal & maternal heart rates separately, enhancing diagnostic confidence.

Specificații

General
General
Care stage
  • Intrapartum
Patient type
  • Fetal and maternal
Waveforms
Waveforms
Waveforms displayed
  • DECG, MECG
Display
Display
Monitor screen display
  • 6.5 in/16.51 cm
Touchscreen operation
  • Standard
Parameters
Parameters
External fetal parameters
  • US/Toco
Twin capability
  • Standard
Triplets capability
  • Optional
Internal fetal parameters
  • DECG, IUP
Maternal parameters
  • Pulse, MECG, NIBP, SpO2
Smart Pulse technology
  • Standard
Cross channel verification
  • Standard
Fetal movement profile
  • Standard
Interfaces
Interfaces
System interface (optional)
  • Serial, LAN
PS/2 interfaces
  • Optional
Video out interface
  • Optional
Rear interface for Avalon CTS
  • Standard
Readings
Readings
NST timer
  • Standard
NST trace interpretation (optional)
  • Up to three Fetal Heart Rates (FHR)
Data storage
Data storage
Data buffer
  • Up to one hr
Weight
Weight
Weight of system
  • <lt/>19.8 lbs/<lt/>9.0 kg

