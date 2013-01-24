Get new freedom & awareness with Philips Allura Xper FD10 ceiling-suspended X-ray system. It switches quickly from AP to lateral view and produces 3D impressions of cardiac anatomy in the lab for added insight during EP interventions.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Xper, for X-ray personalized, lets each user customize system functions to match their workflow and procedures. This reduces manual tasks and enhances efficiency for time-consuming operations. System operation becomes an experience that can aid confident and faster diagnosis.
EP cockpit
EP cockpit organizes your lab
EP cockpit helps make the EP lab less cluttered and more efficient by creating a more intuitive working environment and integrating data management across the EP care cycle. It organizes equipment on one movable ceiling mounted rack.
EP navigator
EP navigator for live image guidance
EP navigator visualizes 3D cardiac anatomy and the position of catheters, in real time, in one image, in the EP interventional lab. This information can help you carry out complex EP procedures with greater confidence, in a more intuitive way. The EndoView feature enables you to look inside the left atrium for enhanced catheter guidance.
EP X-ray dose settings
EP X-ray dose settings decrease X-ray dose
Philips Allura Xper systems apply special EP X-ray dose settings for electrophysiology procedures. They can reduce X-ray radiation exposure for staff and patients by up to 80%.
Multi-modality integration
Multi-modality integration streamlines information
To save valuable time during EP interventions, multi-modality cardiology information from Philips and third parties displayed on the exam & control room monitor, can be controlled from a single point.
EP cockpit XL
EP cockpit XL for more viewing flexibility
See the minute details of complex anatomy more easily on the large, 56-inch high resolution LCD display of EP cockpit XL. Create custom screen layouts. Resize and enlarge images so that the most relevant information is easy to see.
EP logging and reporting
EP logging and reporting shows the heart in a glance
This system uses a single computer system to integrate all EP case-related information collected in the EP lab. This streamlines workflow, helps to ensure information integrity and reduces the chance of human error. The system collects and stores the patient’s vital signs and measurements and waveforms from an EP recording system*. Case procedure information recorded by end users on Xper Information Management can also be stored.
* This requires an optional interface to support 3rd party EP recording systems.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.