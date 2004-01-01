Perform challenging EP procedures with new confidence on Philips family of Allura Xper FD biplane electrophysiology X-ray systems. Each provides superb visualization of complex cardiac anatomy, using contrast media & X-ray dose efficiently.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Media Gallery
Features
EP cockpit || Less cluttered EP lab
EP cockpit organizes your lab
EP cockpit helps make the EP lab less cluttered and more efficient by creating a more intuitive working environment and integrating data management across the EP care cycle. It organizes equipment on one movable ceiling mounted rack. To simplify workflow, images from Philips and third parties displayed on exam & control room monitors can be controlled from a single point.
EP cockpit organizes your lab
EP cockpit helps make the EP lab less cluttered and more efficient by creating a more intuitive working environment and integrating data management across the EP care cycle. It organizes equipment on one movable ceiling mounted rack. To simplify workflow, images from Philips and third parties displayed on exam & control room monitors can be controlled from a single point.
EP cockpit organizes your lab
EP cockpit helps make the EP lab less cluttered and more efficient by creating a more intuitive working environment and integrating data management across the EP care cycle. It organizes equipment on one movable ceiling mounted rack. To simplify workflow, images from Philips and third parties displayed on exam & control room monitors can be controlled from a single point.
EP navigator || Advanced imaging support
EP navigator for live imaging guidance
EP navigator visualizes 3D cardiac anatomy and the position of catheters, in real time, in one image, in the EP interventional lab. This information can help you carry out complex EP procedures with greater confidence, in a more intuitive way. The EndoView feature enables you to look inside the left atrium for enhanced catheter guidance.
EP navigator for live imaging guidance
EP navigator visualizes 3D cardiac anatomy and the position of catheters, in real time, in one image, in the EP interventional lab. This information can help you carry out complex EP procedures with greater confidence, in a more intuitive way. The EndoView feature enables you to look inside the left atrium for enhanced catheter guidance.
EP navigator for live imaging guidance
EP navigator visualizes 3D cardiac anatomy and the position of catheters, in real time, in one image, in the EP interventional lab. This information can help you carry out complex EP procedures with greater confidence, in a more intuitive way. The EndoView feature enables you to look inside the left atrium for enhanced catheter guidance.
EP X-ray dose settings || Efficient dose management
EP X-ray dose settings decrease X-ray dose
Philips Allura Xper FD biplane systems apply special EP X-ray dose settings for electrophysiology procedures. They can reduce X-ray radiation exposure for staff and patients by up to 80%.
EP X-ray dose settings decrease X-ray dose
Philips Allura Xper FD biplane systems apply special EP X-ray dose settings for electrophysiology procedures. They can reduce X-ray radiation exposure for staff and patients by up to 80%.
EP X-ray dose settings decrease X-ray dose
Philips Allura Xper FD biplane systems apply special EP X-ray dose settings for electrophysiology procedures. They can reduce X-ray radiation exposure for staff and patients by up to 80%.
EP cockpit XL || Less cluttered EP lab
EP cockpit XL for more viewing flexibility
See the minute details of complex anatomy more easily on the large, 56-inch high resolution LCD display of EP cockpit XL. Create custom screen layouts. Resize and enlarge images so that the most relevant information is easy to see.
EP cockpit XL for more viewing flexibility
See the minute details of complex anatomy more easily on the large, 56-inch high resolution LCD display of EP cockpit XL. Create custom screen layouts. Resize and enlarge images so that the most relevant information is easy to see.
EP cockpit XL for more viewing flexibility
See the minute details of complex anatomy more easily on the large, 56-inch high resolution LCD display of EP cockpit XL. Create custom screen layouts. Resize and enlarge images so that the most relevant information is easy to see.
Biplane design || Advanced imaging support
Biplane design enhances visualization of cardiac anatomy
The unique design of Philips biplane X-ray systems visualizes catheter and lead positions from two directions. It provides full angulation flexibility to reveal critical anatomical information.
Biplane design enhances visualization of cardiac anatomy
The unique design of Philips biplane X-ray systems visualizes catheter and lead positions from two directions. It provides full angulation flexibility to reveal critical anatomical information.
Biplane design enhances visualization of cardiac anatomy
The unique design of Philips biplane X-ray systems visualizes catheter and lead positions from two directions. It provides full angulation flexibility to reveal critical anatomical information.
EP cockpit || Less cluttered EP lab
EP navigator || Advanced imaging support
EP X-ray dose settings || Efficient dose management
EP cockpit helps make the EP lab less cluttered and more efficient by creating a more intuitive working environment and integrating data management across the EP care cycle. It organizes equipment on one movable ceiling mounted rack. To simplify workflow, images from Philips and third parties displayed on exam & control room monitors can be controlled from a single point.
EP cockpit organizes your lab
EP cockpit helps make the EP lab less cluttered and more efficient by creating a more intuitive working environment and integrating data management across the EP care cycle. It organizes equipment on one movable ceiling mounted rack. To simplify workflow, images from Philips and third parties displayed on exam & control room monitors can be controlled from a single point.
EP cockpit organizes your lab
EP cockpit helps make the EP lab less cluttered and more efficient by creating a more intuitive working environment and integrating data management across the EP care cycle. It organizes equipment on one movable ceiling mounted rack. To simplify workflow, images from Philips and third parties displayed on exam & control room monitors can be controlled from a single point.
EP navigator || Advanced imaging support
EP navigator for live imaging guidance
EP navigator visualizes 3D cardiac anatomy and the position of catheters, in real time, in one image, in the EP interventional lab. This information can help you carry out complex EP procedures with greater confidence, in a more intuitive way. The EndoView feature enables you to look inside the left atrium for enhanced catheter guidance.
EP navigator for live imaging guidance
EP navigator visualizes 3D cardiac anatomy and the position of catheters, in real time, in one image, in the EP interventional lab. This information can help you carry out complex EP procedures with greater confidence, in a more intuitive way. The EndoView feature enables you to look inside the left atrium for enhanced catheter guidance.
EP navigator for live imaging guidance
EP navigator visualizes 3D cardiac anatomy and the position of catheters, in real time, in one image, in the EP interventional lab. This information can help you carry out complex EP procedures with greater confidence, in a more intuitive way. The EndoView feature enables you to look inside the left atrium for enhanced catheter guidance.
EP X-ray dose settings || Efficient dose management
EP X-ray dose settings decrease X-ray dose
Philips Allura Xper FD biplane systems apply special EP X-ray dose settings for electrophysiology procedures. They can reduce X-ray radiation exposure for staff and patients by up to 80%.
EP X-ray dose settings decrease X-ray dose
Philips Allura Xper FD biplane systems apply special EP X-ray dose settings for electrophysiology procedures. They can reduce X-ray radiation exposure for staff and patients by up to 80%.
EP X-ray dose settings decrease X-ray dose
Philips Allura Xper FD biplane systems apply special EP X-ray dose settings for electrophysiology procedures. They can reduce X-ray radiation exposure for staff and patients by up to 80%.
EP cockpit XL || Less cluttered EP lab
EP cockpit XL for more viewing flexibility
See the minute details of complex anatomy more easily on the large, 56-inch high resolution LCD display of EP cockpit XL. Create custom screen layouts. Resize and enlarge images so that the most relevant information is easy to see.
EP cockpit XL for more viewing flexibility
See the minute details of complex anatomy more easily on the large, 56-inch high resolution LCD display of EP cockpit XL. Create custom screen layouts. Resize and enlarge images so that the most relevant information is easy to see.
EP cockpit XL for more viewing flexibility
See the minute details of complex anatomy more easily on the large, 56-inch high resolution LCD display of EP cockpit XL. Create custom screen layouts. Resize and enlarge images so that the most relevant information is easy to see.
Biplane design || Advanced imaging support
Biplane design enhances visualization of cardiac anatomy
The unique design of Philips biplane X-ray systems visualizes catheter and lead positions from two directions. It provides full angulation flexibility to reveal critical anatomical information.
Biplane design enhances visualization of cardiac anatomy
The unique design of Philips biplane X-ray systems visualizes catheter and lead positions from two directions. It provides full angulation flexibility to reveal critical anatomical information.
Biplane design enhances visualization of cardiac anatomy
The unique design of Philips biplane X-ray systems visualizes catheter and lead positions from two directions. It provides full angulation flexibility to reveal critical anatomical information.