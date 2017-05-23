Homepage
SimplyFlo Stationary oxygen concentrator

SimplyFlo

Stationary oxygen concentrator

With SimplyFlo, Philips Respironics has created the world's smallest and lightest stationary oxygen concentrator. SimplyFlo is a completely new option for nocturnal patients who resist therapy because of lifestyle disruptions.

Features
Small and light

Small and light to help increase compliance

For many patients new to therapy who only require nocturnal treatment, the intimidating size, weight, and sound of a traditional oxygen concentrator can be a large factor in their rejection of therapy. SimplyFlo is a significantly lighter, more transportable stationary concentrator designed specifically to help nocturnal oxygen patients improve the adoption of therapy and enhance compliance.
Convenient secondary device

Convenient secondary device to create new revenues

SimplyFlo can be offered as a retail opportunity to existing patients as a convenient, transportable secondary device.
Nighttime therapy

Nighttime therapy to stay active during the day

SimplyFlo is designed to make nighttime oxygen therapy easy. It helps those who need oxygen only at night stay active during the day. The small, compact design reduces lifestyle disruptions and simplifies transport for travel or within the home.
Specificații

Audible alarm
Alarm type
  • Low oxygen purity; No flow; System technical fault; Loss of power
Sound level
  • 50 dB (nominal) at 1 m (39")
Physical characteristics
Weight
  • 4.1 kg (&lt;9 lbs)
Filtration
  • Internal: air let filter (gross particle) and main-flow bacteria filter
User interface
  • Push buttons and back-lit LCD
Size
  • 29.2 cm x 25.4 cm x 15.2 cm (11.5" x 10" x 6")
Operating conditions
Altitude
  • Up to 3048 m (10,000 ft)
Operational temperature
  • 5°C to 50°C (41°F to 104°F)
Relative humidity
  • 15 to 95 %
General system
Sound level
  • ≤50 dBA (typical) at 2 LPM
Continuous flow settings
  • 0.5 LPM; 1 LPM; 1.5 LPM; 2 LPM; +/- 15% or 150 ml/min whichever is greater (3 minute running average)
Oxygen concentrations*
  • 87 to 96% at all settings
Outlet pressure
  • 6.4 PSIG max
Storage conditions
Temperature
  • -20°C to 60°C (-4°F to 140°F) unit only
Relative humidity
  • Up to 95%, non-condensing %
AC power
Input
  • 100 to 240 VAC; 50/60 Hz; 1.7 A max
Output
  • 19 VDC; 7.9 A max
Power consumption
  • 120W max

  • Based on an atmospheric pressure of 14.7 psia (101 kPa) at 70°F (21°C).

