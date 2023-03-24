Search terms

Philips Patient Monitor 6000 series

Monitoring patients everywhere it matters

Delivering exceptional care and ensuring patient safety are leading priorities for healthcare providers. At the same time, you’re looking to make efficient use of resources, navigate budget restrictions and remain flexible to meet the demands of today and tomorrow.

Introducing the Patient Monitor 6000 Series – bringing a scalable, modular approach to patient care. Available in three configurations, this series supports monitoring across multiple care settings from operating room and ICU to step-down and general care units, including during transport within the hospital.

Get in touch
Get in touch
IntelliVue Patient Monitor 6000 Series Teaser Video

Featured products in the Patient Monitor 6000 series

  • Nou
    Patient Monitor 6100

    Patient Monitor 6100  

    The IntelliVue Patient Monitoring 6100 Series is designed around the needs of today's clinician. It brings the perfect balance between flexibility, affordability and access to quality care. It delivers IntelliVue monitoring power and functionality across multiple care settings.

    867311
    Vezi toate specificațiile
  • Nou
    Patient Monitor 6300

    Patient Monitor 6300  

    The IntelliVue Patient Monitoring 6300 Series is designed around the needs of today's clinician. It brings the perfect balance between flexibility, affordability and access to quality care. It delivers IntelliVue monitoring power and functionality across multiple care settings.

    867313
    Vezi toate specificațiile
  • Nou
    Patient Monitor 6500

    Patient Monitor 6500  

    The IntelliVue Patient Monitoring 6500 Series is designed around the needs of today's clinician. It brings the perfect balance between flexibility, affordability and access to quality care. It delivers IntelliVue monitoring power and functionality across multiple care settings.

    867315
    Vezi toate specificațiile
  • 0
Closeup of patient being monitored on Patient Monitor

Designed with you and your patients in mind

With sleek contours and a clean design, the Patient Monitor 6000 Series is compact and unobtrusive, helping your caregivers to focus on their patients. The touchscreen and user interface help keep training effort to a minimum. A dark color palette and pleasing alarm tones encourage clinicians to maintain their focus.

PM6000 Flexible link pods

Plug-and-play modularity

The Patient Monitor 6000 Series includes new Flexible Link technology, bringing plug-and-play simplicity to your hospital workflows. Combining Flexible Link pods and traditional measurement modules allows you to easily connect supported external modules and scale up the range of parameters using a single device.

Clinician plugging cable into rack using Patient Monitor

Operational and cost efficiency

The Patient Monitor 6000 Series is designed to deliver efficiency and flexibility in terms of clinical workflow, resource allocation and budgeting. It integrates with your existing IT infrastructure and our central station (PIC iX) and has the same interface as other IntelliVue devices, helping to streamline implementation and training effort.1

Clinical Decision Support tools

Support for clinical decision making

The Patient Monitor 6000 Series features the same software as the Philips IntelliVue MX family, delivering advanced clinical applications and decision support tools and helping you simplify work and data flows.

Designed with you and your patients in mind.

IntelliVue Patient Monitor 6000 Product Overview Video

We are always interested in engaging with you.

Let us know how we can help.

1
Select your area of interest
2
Contact details

Footnotes
 

[1] The claim expressed is the calculated percentage based on 32 respondents who participated in the summative evaluation.

Făcând clic pe link, veți părăsi site-ul web oficial Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Orice link-uri către site-uri web ale terților care pot apărea pe acest site sunt furnizate numai pentru comoditatea dumneavoastră și nu reprezintă în niciun fel afiliere sau aprobare a informațiilor furnizate pe acele site-uri web conectate. Philips nu oferă nicio declarație sau garanție de niciun fel cu privire la site-urile web ale unor terțe părți sau la informațiile conținute în acestea.

Continuă

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Făcând clic pe link, veți părăsi site-ul web oficial Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Orice link-uri către site-uri web ale terților care pot apărea pe acest site sunt furnizate numai pentru comoditatea dumneavoastră și nu reprezintă în niciun fel afiliere sau aprobare a informațiilor furnizate pe acele site-uri web conectate. Philips nu oferă nicio declarație sau garanție de niciun fel cu privire la site-urile web ale unor terțe părți sau la informațiile conținute în acestea.

Continuă

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. Toate drepturile rezervate.

Site-ul nostru poate fi vizualizat cel mai bine cu cea mai recentă versiune de Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome sau Firefox.

Accesați un website-ul Philips Healthcare România
Please select the checkbox

Conținutul paginii următoare conține informații destinate exclusiv profesioniștilor din domeniul sănătății, întrucât se referă la produse care se încadrează în categoria dispozitivelor medicale care necesită utilizarea sau intervenția profesioniștilor din sectorul medical.

Ești o persoană care întrunește criteriile de mai sus?

Intrare Ieșire