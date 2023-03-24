Search terms

Philips technology partnerships

Bringing together expertise across the industry

As champions of true vendor-neutral interoperability, Philips embraces a spirit of collaboration and adaptability. We work with other vendors to create unified solutions that can unlock advanced workflows and move toward a smarter healing environment.

Benefits of unified solutions based on vendor–to–vendor interoperability

Choose to use the technology you prefer and manage devices across vendors with ease.

Connect to the steady stream of breakthrough technology innovations at speed and scale – regardless of the manufacturer.

Enable technology to transform care process into an efficient and seamless experience, from hospital to home.

Philips technology partnerships at a glance

