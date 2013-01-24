Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute uses Ambient Experience to help ease a patient through a cardiac MRI





COVID-19 has impacted millions of people around the world, including athletes. Teams have formed `bubbles' to help contain the spread, but even then, players have become infected.



One such patient, an athlete who had recovered from COVID-19 needed a negative cardiac MR scan to return to play. His only prior experience with an MRI scan was in a `feet-first' position for imaging of his lower extremities. He was a large and reluctant patient, the idea of going into the bore head-first made him very nervous.



This patient went to Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute (MCVI), the most comprehensive cardiovascular facility in the region. MCVI had a new Philips Ingenia Ambition 1.5T MR system which they outfitted with an engaging environment designed to relax patients - Philips Ambient Experience.

