Positive returns



Studies have shown that instituting a safety culture for dose management benefits hospitals by demonstrating to staff and patients the importance they place on their safety and well being which improves morale, employee retention and patient loyalty. An institution that has achieved a safety culture for radiation dose management has:



• Instilled the importance of radiation safety at all levels of staff within the organization

• Created an aligned infrastructure consistent with the culture

• Provided the resources needed to support the infrastructure

• Performed appropriate measures to determine success and is constantly learning and making changes to improve