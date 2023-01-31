By Philips ∙ August 12 2025 ∙ 6 min read
Philips Patient Information Center (PIC iX)* does more than display data at a central monitoring station. It’s the epicenter for connected, efficient, data-driven care across a health system’s enterprise. With each new release, we are closer to realizing our mission: delivering deeper patient insights, addressing clinicians’ workload through smarter workflows and offering flexible deployment options. PIC iX supports clinical workflows across care settings, including high-acuity, general care and MRI suites, and enables powerful web and mobile workflows that extend clinicians' reach.
Philips next-generation platform is designed to keep clinicians connected to patient data – no matter where they or their patients are in the hospital. With a modernized interface that prioritizes clarity and designed to reduce cognitive load, it delivers a clean, intuitive layout. Mobile access through the Philips Care Assist app extends monitoring capabilities beyond the bedside, bringing waveforms, alarms and patient data directly to clinicians’ hands. Alarms arrive with clinical context, supporting timely, informed responses to help drive care decisions. Philips research-based alarm sounds – available at the bedside, central station and on mobile devices – also promote a quieter care environment. To further streamline documentation and collaboration, wavestrips can be reviewed and exported across multiple touchpoints (central, web or Care Assist app). This flexibility helps ensure that critical information is always within reach. PIC iX also offers a future-ready foundation for enterprise-scale monitoring. With expanded capacity, the system enables standardization across clinical units and facilities, potentially reducing infrastructure needs by minimizing the number of storage servers required. This not only simplifies deployment but also makes it easier to scale as care environments grow. The Enterprise Link deployment model is designed for continuity, supporting availability through built-in redundancy and failover. Updates can be performed with minimal downtime, preserving access to crucial monitoring data. Security is foundational to the platform. End-to-end encryption safeguards information across various points of access. Combined with robust roles and permissions, PIC iX gives health systems control over who can view and interact with sensitive patient data, supporting strong, scalable security at multiple levels. Finally, the PerformanceBridge Focal Point capability streamlines software delivery and offers the option for Philips to manage upgrades, helping IT teams stay current with less effort and lower operational burden.
“Instead of waiting months – or even years – for large, complex releases, PIC iX delivers smaller, incremental updates on a more frequent basis.“
These workflows, enabled by PIC iX, can support patient management, streamline routine tasks and provide visibility into patient data across care settings and stages of care. Early detection and timely intervention Continuous monitoring during transport Alarm management and oversight Waveform access and clinical review Mobile-enabled clinical workflows Workflow automation and EMR integration
Instead of waiting months – or even years – for large, complex releases, PIC iX delivers smaller, incremental updates on a more frequent basis. For example, PIC iX had 163 updates in 2024 and 199 in 2025. These faster release cycles enable health systems to access new features, enhancements and critical fixes sooner, helping them address evolving clinical and operational challenges more effectively. From a clinical perspective, this means that new tools and improvements are delivered regularly. Whether it’s refined alarming capabilities, updated user interface elements or expanded mobile capabilities, clinicians benefit from faster access to tools designed to enhance their ability to provide patient care and reduce task burden. Technically, an agile upgrade process supports continuous improvement – keeping systems aligned with the pace of innovation, without the downtime or heavy lift associated with larger upgrades. IT and Biomed teams can choose to adopt updates as they become available or defer them to align with their organization’s readiness or change management cycles. Updates are designed for minimal disruption and reducing complexity, helping technical teams manage risk while keeping systems current.
To support successful adoption and ongoing optimization, Philips services are available in every phase, from initial adoption and rollout to continual upgrades and user training. We provide support to help clinicians and biomeds adopt new features at their own pace. Software maintenance agreements can assist with upgrade planning, validation support and system readiness, ensuring each update aligns with the infrastructure and minimizes disruption to care delivery. Philips services can help protect against cyber threats, too, with a cybersecurity assessment, managed upgrades, OS patching and antivirus service. Biomed teams can also choose to streamline software delivery themselves using Philips PerformanceBridge Focal Point, which focuses on asset management, security and diagnostic capabilities. Clinical education is designed to meet clinicians where health systems are. Whether clinicians are creating new PIC iX-enabled workflows, onboarding new hires or rolling out advanced capabilities, we offer flexible education and training to help teams build confidence and competence.
*Version 4 and above
