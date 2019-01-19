Livrare gratuită
30 de zile de retur gratuit
Producție oprită
HD4681/80
1,7 L, 2400 W
Indicator nivel apă
Alb portocaliu
Capac cu balamale
Alarma se declanşează când apa este gata
4.2
din 5
9
Recenzii
lacsa
19/01/2019
Magyarország
Tökéletes.
Gyors, csendes, hatékony vízkőszűrő, kevés vízzel is használható.
Da, recomand acest produs
Acest review a fost făcut pentru HD4681/00 Vízforraló
Da, recomand acest produs
Acest review a fost făcut pentru HD4681/00 Vízforraló
Elżbieta Figura
28/11/2021
Polska
Bardzo wytrzymały
Czajnik jest super, dawno kupiony, działa bez zarzutu, ładny
Da, recomand acest produs
Acest review a fost făcut pentru HD4681/55 Czajnik
Da, recomand acest produs
Acest review a fost făcut pentru HD4681/55 Czajnik
krzychow
20/05/2012
Polska
polecam
Wszystko tip top. Jedyna wada to to, że jest to najgłośniejszy znany mi czajnik. Ale za to b. szybko gotuje.
Da, recomand acest produs
Acest review a fost făcut pentru HD4681/00 Czajnik
Da, recomand acest produs
Acest review a fost făcut pentru HD4681/00 Czajnik